BJP will function from Writers’, not Nabanna from where TMC ruled

KOLKATA: For decades till 2013, the red façade of the Writers’ Buildings had administered Bengal. And now, after years of silence, the old building at BBD Bag, in the heart of Kolkata, is preparing to awaken again.

The BJP is keen that its first-ever government should function from Writers’, shifting from Nabanna in Howrah, which Mamata Banerjee made her power citadel in 2013.

The government, led by chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari, will be sworn in on Saturday beneath the open skies of Brigade Parade Ground, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers from states ruled by the saffron party.

Source claim Adhikari, accompanied by officers and ministers, may visit the old red landmark in the city’s administrative heart on Saturday.

Even as preparations for the function are on, workers are running against time cleaning the Writers’ long verandas, weathered corridors and green shuttered windows. The building is under renovation at present and may take time to be ready if the new chief minister decides to shift office.