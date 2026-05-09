CBI secures extradition of Haryana gangster Abhay Rana from Portugal

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the extradition of a fugitive wanted by Haryana Police from Portugal, in an operation coordinated with the foreign and home ministries, the agency said on Saturday.

Abhay alias Abhay Rana, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases in Haryana involving extortion, criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and running an organised crime syndicate, arrived at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after being handed over by Portuguese authorities.

The federal probing agency said that they had found that Abhay and his associates threatened local businessmen through social media platforms, including WhatsApp calls, demanding ransom. Those who refused were physically assaulted by syndicate members, the CBI said.

A chargesheet has been filed against the accused before a competent court. An escort team from Haryana Police travelled to Portugal, where the fugitive was handed over to them before being brought back to India.

The extradition followed the publication of an Interpol Red Notice at the request of Haryana Police through the CBI, which serves as India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol. Portuguese authorities traced and arrested the accused before approving the extradition request after completing the legal process.

The CBI said over 160 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in recent years through Interpol coordination channels.