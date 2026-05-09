Chandigarh Diary | Punjab CM Mann slams BJP, RSS during ‘Shukrana Yatra’

Mann slams BJP, RSS during ‘Shukrana Yatra’

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launched an attack on BJP while addressing people during his ‘Shukrana Yatra’ in Bathinda. He accused the party of dividing people on communal lines in the state. Regarding the recent post-poll violence in West Bengal, Mann said, “There are incidents of arson all across the state. This is how they function; and they want a sedition case against me. What an irony! He questioned the BJP and the RSS over patriotism, alleging that the national flag was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years. “Will they now give us certificates of patriotism or anti-nationalism?” he asked.

Punjab worse than Bengal today: Saini

Taking a swipe at the AAP-led Punjab government, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the situation in the state is “worse than that of West Bengal” as the Mann government has failed to control the drug menace, illegal mining and the collapsing law-and-order situation. Addressing a press conference, Saini said that during Mamata’s tenure, atrocities against common people in Bengal had become rampant, and FIRs were not even registered. He said that Punjab is now witnessing similar conditions. On the recent blasts in Punjab, he said that while CM Mann claims to have no knowledge, the DGP has indicated possible links with the ISI.