Congress questions government after China claims technical support to Pakistan in Operation Sindoor

On Saturday, the Congress demanded a discussion in Parliament over China’s claim that it had provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh posed questions to the Narendra Modi government asking why investment and trade curbs on China are being loosened and why the government is seeking to deepen India's industrial dependency on China.

"As the Modi Government follows a 4C policy - Continuing Callibrated Capitulation to China - comes confirmation of China's pivotal role in Pakistan's response to Operation Sindoor," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said engineers from Aviation Industry Corporation of China's Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China's advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, confirmed they provided technical support to the Pakistani Air Force.

"This has not been a secret. It was Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Rahul Singh who had first publicly revealed details of China's pivotal real-time role on July 4 2025. This raises the 4-Whys. "Why did our Prime Minister - he of the 5.6 inch chest and the tear-stricken lal aankh - give a clean chit to China on June 19 2020 and completely undercut our negotiating position," he asked.

The Congress leader also asked why the Modi government agreed to the loss of our traditional patrolling and herding rights in very many places in Ladakh.