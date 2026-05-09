EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Trinidad PM, explore new ideas to boost bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, exploring new ideas and initiatives to develop bilateral cooperation between India and the dual-island nation.

Jaishankar arrived in Port of Spain from Paramaribo on Friday, marking the final leg of his three-nation official tour in the Caribbean, following his engagement in Jamaica and Suriname.

"Sat down this evening with PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her Cabinet colleagues for a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said in an 'X' post on Friday.

"While delivering on the commitments made by PM Narendra Modi last year, we explored new ideas and initiatives in our bilateral cooperation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar joined Persad-Bissessar at an event for the distribution of Made-in-India laptops to schoolchildren, describing it as the fulfilment of a commitment made by Prime Minister Modi last year.

He concluded agreements on tourism, solarisation of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Affairs building, Quick Impact Projects and the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair.

Jaishankar said in another post that he was pleased to be back in the country. He was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Sean Sobers.

He also met the legendary cricketer of the West Indies, Brian Lara, in Trinidad and Tobago. He shared a post on X with photos of himself alongside the former batter and wrote, "With the one and only @BrianLara".

Earlier, Jaishankar concluded his high-level visits to Jamaica and Suriname between May 2 and 7, marking a significant push in India's engagement with these countries.

In Jamaica, Jaishankar undertook the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister, where he held wide-ranging talks with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

The discussions reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and focused on expanding cooperation in health, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education, tourism, and capacity building.

During the visit, both sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of health cooperation, solarisation of The Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, and broadcasting.

They also reviewed progress in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments initiatives.