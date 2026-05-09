ED conducts fresh raids at premises of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh raids at the premises of Punjab's Minister of Industries, Sanjeev Arora, in Delhi, Gurgaon and Chandigarh.

Officials from the probe agency conducted searches at five locations, including the AAP leader's official residence in Chandigarh and offices of his real estate company, Hampton Sky Realty Ltd in Gurgaon.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

According to the case, Arora is accused of laundering money through his company in fake GST purchases of mobile phones worth more than Rs 100 crores and subsequent exports to round-trip illegitimate funds from Dubai to India.

The ED has reportedly obtained multiple fake GST purchase bills from non-existent firms in Delhi, which were allegedly used to claim fake Input Tax Credit (ITC), GST refunds on export credit and also duty drawback, causing loss to the exchequer.

In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.

The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024, when he was Rajya Sabha MP, in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

(With inputs from PTI)