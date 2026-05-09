Haryana families abandon derogatory names for daughters, says Sunil Jaglan

CHANDIGARH: Haryana, long associated with gender bias and regressive attitudes towards the girl child, is witnessing a significant social shift. Parents are increasingly abandoning names such as Mafi (“forgive us, no more girls”), Kafi (“enough”), Antim (“the last one”), Bhateri (“too many” in the local dialect), Ramdei, and Santosh (“contentment with what is given”) for their daughters.

The change has been highlighted in a three-year nationwide survey conducted by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation, led by its founder Sunil Jaglan, former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district. Jaglan’s campaign has previously drawn praise from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Jaglan, the survey reveals a profound transformation in societal attitudes towards daughters.

“Haryana, once notorious for skewed sex ratios and deep-rooted son preference, is undergoing a quiet revolution,” he said. “That painful chapter is gradually fading. A wave of positivity is sweeping across the region, where daughters are no longer viewed as liabilities but as cherished gifts.”

He noted that parents are moving away from names associated with disappointment or resignation and are instead choosing empowering names inspired by mythology, modernity, and hope.

“These names were not merely labels; they were public expressions of disappointment and reflected the social pressure to have a son,” Jaglan said. “Today’s parents are choosing names that celebrate life, strength, wisdom, and aspiration. Daughters are no longer seen as a burden or ‘the last child’, they represent a new beginning.”