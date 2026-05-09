Haryana families abandon derogatory names for daughters, says Sunil Jaglan

CHANDIGARH: Haryana, long associated with gender bias and regressive attitudes towards the girl child, is witnessing a significant social shift. Parents are increasingly abandoning names such as Mafi (“forgive us, no more girls”), Kafi (“enough”), Antim (“the last one”), Bhateri (“too many” in the local dialect), Ramdei, and Santosh (“contentment with what is given”) for their daughters.
The change has been highlighted in a three-year nationwide survey conducted by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation, led by its founder Sunil Jaglan, former sarpanch of Bibipur village in Jind district. Jaglan’s campaign has previously drawn praise from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to Jaglan, the survey reveals a profound transformation in societal attitudes towards daughters.
“Haryana, once notorious for skewed sex ratios and deep-rooted son preference, is undergoing a quiet revolution,” he said. “That painful chapter is gradually fading. A wave of positivity is sweeping across the region, where daughters are no longer viewed as liabilities but as cherished gifts.”
He noted that parents are moving away from names associated with disappointment or resignation and are instead choosing empowering names inspired by mythology, modernity, and hope.
“These names were not merely labels; they were public expressions of disappointment and reflected the social pressure to have a son,” Jaglan said. “Today’s parents are choosing names that celebrate life, strength, wisdom, and aspiration. Daughters are no longer seen as a burden or ‘the last child’, they represent a new beginning.”
The survey also points to similar trends across the country, indicating a broader cultural shift.
In Punjab, names such as Antni, Bakhshee, and Kartaro are increasingly rare. Himachal Pradesh has moved away from names like Santo, Manjhli, and Kafo. In Kashmir, names such as Tathiya and Nakaba, both implying “no more”, are steadily disappearing in favour of contemporary alternatives.
In Assam, names like Akheri, Khanto, and Iti (“the end”) are becoming uncommon. Uttar Pradesh has seen a decline in names such as Ok, Bachi, Khatam, and Teja, all associated with finality or resignation. Similar changes are visible in Rajasthan, where names like Ramghani and Dhapu are fading, and in Madhya Pradesh, where Pura, Kafi, Bachi, and Samapti (“completion”) are becoming less common.
The transformation is equally evident in southern India. In Tamil Nadu, parents are moving away from names such as Pothumpu, Pothuumpol, and Surthumpal. In Kerala, names like Oduvil, Pennamma, Padina, and Iti are increasingly being replaced with more positive alternatives. West Bengal has also witnessed a decline in names such as Sheshe and Iti.
“Parents today proudly say, ‘She is our world,’” Jaglan said. “This change reflects improving sex ratios, greater female education, and a growing recognition that daughters are not only equal, but often become the emotional anchors and caregivers within families.”