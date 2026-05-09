India conducts second test of MIRV-equipped Agni-5 ‘Divyastra’ missile

NEW DELHI: India on Friday successfully flight-tested an advanced variant of the Agni-5 ballistic missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The Agni-5 has an officially declared strike range of over 5,000 km, putting targets deep into the Eurasian landmass including northern China within reach.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This is the second known test of the Agni-5 Mk2, also referred to as ‘Divyastra’, an advanced MIRV-capable iteration of the Agni-5, which was first tested in March 2024. The missile is yet to undergo further validation trials before formal induction into the Strategic Forces Command.

MIRV technology allows a single ballistic missile to carry multiple nuclear warheads, each capable of striking a different target independently. Beyond expanding the range of targets that can be engaged in a single launch, MIRV capability also complicates adversary missile-defence systems, significantly enhancing the credibility of nuclear deterrence.