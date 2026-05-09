India to host Africa summit after 10 years amid global race for influence

NEW DELHI: After a decade New Delhi is preparing to host the 4th India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) on May 31, in what is being seen as a renewed push to reposition India’s engagement with Africa amid intensifying geopolitical competition on the continent. The previous summit was held in 2015, with the process disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and shifting global priorities.

The summit, to be preceded by senior officials’ meetings on May 28 and a foreign ministers’ meeting on May 29, is expected to draw wide participation from across Africa. India has invited all African countries, and officials say discussions are underway on a “forward-looking, substantive” outcome document focused on deliverables across trade, investment, education, health, food security and developmental assistance.

"We are confident of good participation from the African heads of state and government,” a government source said, adding that the summit would announce “outcomes that respond to Africa’s interests based on the continent’s development needs.” The outreach comes at a time when both China and the United States are stepping up their engagement with Africa, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, critical minerals and strategic connectivity. Indian officials point out that New Delhi is attempting to differentiate its approach through what they call a “consultative, demand-driven partnership”.

Over the past decade, India has significantly expanded its diplomatic and political footprint across the continent. There have been nearly 50 high-level visits from India to African countries and close to 100 visits from African leaders to India during the same period. New Delhi has also opened 17 new diplomatic missions in Africa, taking its presence to 46 countries.

Africa has emerged as a strategically important partner for India not only politically but economically. Bilateral trade currently stands at around $85 billion, while the continent accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India’s energy imports. Indian officials say trade, investment and capacity-building partnerships, food security and skills development will remain central to discussions at the summit.