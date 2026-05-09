India’s Muslim population may match that of Indonesia after census: Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said India’s Muslim population is expected to be nearly on par with that of Indonesia once the Census data is released. The last Census was conducted in 2011, while the decennial 2021 exercise was delayed, population numbers have grown in the intervening period, he added, reported PTI.

“Whatever the numbers of whichever community are, all are Indians,” Rijiju told reporters, highlighting the importance of national unity amid demographic discussions.

Addressing concerns about smaller communities, the minister noted that the Parsi population currently stands at around 52,000 to 55,000, making them India’s smallest minority community. He said the government is working to protect the community and prevent further decline.

Rijiju also dismissed claims that minorities in the country are under threat, alleging that some political organisations are attempting to create fear among Muslims and Christians. “All citizens are equal before the Constitution and no one is treated differently on the basis of religion or caste,” he asserted.

On political developments, Rijiju said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in West Bengal was significant for national security, as the state shares a border with Bangladesh from where illegal migration is a concern. He added that the new state government would help address illegal migration more effectively, citing delays in implementation of central schemes like the National e-Vidhan Application during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led administration.

Rijiju emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring the implementation of such schemes in West Bengal under the new administration.

(With inputs from PTI)