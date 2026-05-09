No parole for people convicted in rape, serious offences against women: NCW recommends

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will soon submit recommendations to the centre seeking a complete prohibition on parole for individuals convicted in cases of rape, aggravated sexual assault, and other serious offences against women and children.

The decision to petition the union government came after the recent incident where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed by a 65-year-old, who was already convicted under POCSO in 2015, at Nasrapur village in Pune district of Maharashtra.

Expressing serious concern over the existing parole framework governing convicts involved in heinous crimes against women and children, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, said they will soon submit their recommendations to the central government seeking complete prohibition on parole for those convicted in sexual assault cases against women and children.

Raising serious concerns regarding public safety, Rahatkar, said the protection, dignity, and security of women and children must remain paramount.

The Commission will also recommend comprehensive systemic reforms to strengthen the justice delivery mechanism in cases involving crimes against women and children.

The proposed recommendations include the expedited establishment of Special Fast Track Trial Courts to ensure swift disposal of such cases, enhanced coordination during investigation and trial proceedings through dedicated legal and subject experts, and the creation of an independent and time-bound mechanism for prompt evidence examination, witness statement recording, and completion of investigations.