No parole for people convicted in rape, serious offences against women: NCW recommends

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will soon submit recommendations to the centre seeking a complete prohibition on parole for individuals convicted in cases of rape, aggravated sexual assault, and other serious offences against women and children.
The decision to petition the union government came after the recent incident where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed by a 65-year-old, who was already convicted under POCSO in 2015, at Nasrapur village in Pune district of Maharashtra.
Expressing serious concern over the existing parole framework governing convicts involved in heinous crimes against women and children, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, said they will soon submit their recommendations to the central government seeking complete prohibition on parole for those convicted in sexual assault cases against women and children.
Raising serious concerns regarding public safety, Rahatkar, said the protection, dignity, and security of women and children must remain paramount.
The Commission will also recommend comprehensive systemic reforms to strengthen the justice delivery mechanism in cases involving crimes against women and children.
The proposed recommendations include the expedited establishment of Special Fast Track Trial Courts to ensure swift disposal of such cases, enhanced coordination during investigation and trial proceedings through dedicated legal and subject experts, and the creation of an independent and time-bound mechanism for prompt evidence examination, witness statement recording, and completion of investigations.
Further, the Chairperson underlined the urgent need for stricter surveillance and preventive monitoring of habitual offenders and repeat accused booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sexual offence laws.
The Commission has recommended that state police authorities maintain continuous surveillance on repeat offenders and undertake preventive measures, including obtaining bonds for good conduct, wherever permissible under law, to deter recurrence of such offences.
Local police stations should also regularly monitor such individuals and submit periodic reports to senior authorities, NCW chief recommended.
She additionally underlined the importance of heightened accountability among senior police officials and the adoption of a victim-centric and sensitive approach at every stage of the justice delivery process.
The Commission said that all concerned departments must ensure swift, effective, and accountable mechanisms that prioritize the dignity, safety, and rehabilitation of survivors.
The recommendations proposed by the Commission may include amendments to prison and parole rules to classify rape, aggravated sexual assault, repeat sexual offences, and serious offences under the POCSO Act as categories ineligible for parole or temporary release.
The Commission may also recommend additional safeguards, including mandatory risk assessment, strengthened police verification, electronic monitoring, and consultation with survivors or their families prior to granting any temporary release.
"The National Commission for Women reiterates its commitment to ensuring stronger legal safeguards, speedy justice, and a secure environment for women and children across the country," a statement said.