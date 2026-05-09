Punjab opposition targets AAP government over alleged corruption and ED action

CHANDIGARH: The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, alleging widespread corruption in the state.

Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, claimed that the BJP and the AAP were “two sides of the same coin”, accusing both parties of using intimidation and pressure tactics against political opponents.

After attending a day-long brainstorming session with senior party leaders from across Punjab, Baghel announced that the Congress would organise three-day yatras in all 117 Assembly constituencies to connect with people and understand their concerns.

“Each yatra will reach out to the maximum number of people, speaking to them about their issues, problems and expectations,” he said.

Baghel also announced that the Congress would soon release a charge sheet against the AAP Government in Punjab.

Responding to questions on the arrest of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Baghel alleged that both the BJP and the AAP relied on coercive methods against rivals. He said the BJP used central agencies such as the ED at the national level, while the AAP allegedly used the state vigilance machinery against opposition leaders in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also accused the BJP and the AAP of “playing games” to mislead the people of Punjab. Referring to the ED action against Sanjeev Arora, he pointed out that Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal had faced ED raids earlier and subsequently joined the BJP.

Warring alleged that the AAP Government had misused the vigilance department and police against opposition leaders, adding that the BJP was now employing similar tactics against the AAP.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal demanded a time-bound probe into what it described as a nexus involving land deals, power projects, housing and property developers operating under political patronage in Punjab.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said the arrest of Sanjeev Arora by the ED had exposed the seriousness of alleged financial irregularities in the state.

“Every individual linked to alleged GST fraud, illegal money transfers to Dubai and suspicious land transactions must face a strict investigation,” he said.

Majithia further alleged that farmers deserved answers over claims that land had been purchased cheaply and later sold at huge profits through a powerful nexus. He accused Sanjeev Arora of allegedly acting as a fundraiser and money handler for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

“If the state vigilance department can act against opposition leaders, the same law must apply equally to ruling party leaders and their associates,” he said.