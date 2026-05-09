SC: Expedite trial of cases lodged under NIA act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued directions to expedite trials pending before special courts in cases under the NIA Act across the states.

“If there are over 15 trials pending within the jurisdiction of a particular HC, then two courts shall be set up. Where trials are more than 25, three courts will be set up,” said a bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Stressing the need for dedicated infrastructure for cases involving anti-terror laws, the court directed that there shall be at least one special NIA court for every 10-15 pending trials.

It was hearing a suo motu case registered in February to oversee creation of special courts to tackle pendency of criminal trials under special laws.