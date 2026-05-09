Students account for 8.5% of suicides in India: NCRB

NEW DELHI: The latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) presents a grim picture of the mental make-up of the student community. Despite government-led concerted efforts at the national and state level to address their mental well-being, a high figure of 8.48% of the overall suicides reported in the country are from the student community. This marks a clear increase during the last decade.

“The Accident Deaths and Suicides 2024” report made public on May 7 revealed that 14,488 students have taken their lives across campuses. They form a significant portion of the 1,70,746 suicides reported across India.

Data compared in 2014 reveals that the suicides stood at 8,068, which was 6.1% of the overall suicide figures that year. Past data reveal an average of at least 13,000 students took the extreme step. In 2021, it was 13,089 deaths, in 2022, the number stood at 13,044, while in 2023, it was 13,892.

While the individual break-up of states could not be obtained from this specific report released this week, data assessed by The IC3 Institute, a non-profit that helps schools across the world set up professional counselling departments, revealed in its report ‘The Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India’ in August 2024 that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are identified as the states with the highest number of student suicides, together accounting for one-third of the national suicide numbers. The Southern States and the Union Territories generally contribute to one-third of the suicides in the country, past data reveals.