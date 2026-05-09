Task force established to tackle Bihar's litchi crop from stink bug infestation

Following concerns raised by litchi farmers of Bihar over crop damage due to attack from Lychee Stink Bug, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the constitution of a special expert task force that will visit the affected areas and submit a report along with recommendations for remedial measures within a week.
According to an order issued on May 7 by the National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur, the task force will assess the current situation regarding the litchi stink bug. It will conduct a scientific study of crop losses, visit affected regions, and propose both immediate and long-term solutions to provide relief to farmers.
The task force will also recommend necessary advisories and extension activities for farmers, along with suggesting interventions needed at both the state and central levels.
The task force comprises scientists, officials, and specialists from various institutions. The Director of the National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur has been appointed as the chairperson, with representatives nominated by the Director of Plant Protection, the Agriculture Department of Bihar, an entomologist from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, and a Principal Scientist (Entomology) from Bihar Agricultural University, as well as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.
Bihar's delicious litchis are under continuous threat each year. Muzffarpur’s ‘Shahi Litchi,’ which has received a Geographic Indication (GI) tag for its unique quality and flavour, is also facing significant risks from the highly resilient stink bug. This attack has resulted in fewer litchis being seen on the roads in Delhi.
The bug (Tessaratomapapillosa) feeds on sap, leading to fruit drop and damaged shoots. Additionally, it releases a caustic liquid that causes skin irritation and emits a strong, unpleasant odour. This pest is primarily found in South Asia, Australia, and East Asia.
The stink bug typically attacks during the blossoming stage of flowers when pesticide application is usually avoided. Scientists indicated that the bug first appeared in northeastern India, then spread to Jharkhand, and has now been detected in large numbers across Bihar since last year.
According to the order, the task force will soon visit the most affected blocks in litchi-producing districts of Bihar.
The team has been instructed to submit its report to Chouhan within one week so that necessary actions can be taken promptly.
The panel also includes scientist Dr.Jaipal Singh Chaudhary from the ICAR Research Complex for Eastern Region and the Centre for Agricultural Systems Research for Hill and Plateau Region in Ranchi; Dr. M. Sampat Kumar from the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources in Bengaluru; scientist (Entomology) Dr.IpsitaSamal from the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur; and Principal Scientist (Entomology) Dr. Vinod Kumar, who will serve as the member secretary of the task force.