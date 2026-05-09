Task force established to tackle Bihar's litchi crop from stink bug infestation

Following concerns raised by litchi farmers of Bihar over crop damage due to attack from Lychee Stink Bug, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the constitution of a special expert task force that will visit the affected areas and submit a report along with recommendations for remedial measures within a week.

According to an order issued on May 7 by the National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur, the task force will assess the current situation regarding the litchi stink bug. It will conduct a scientific study of crop losses, visit affected regions, and propose both immediate and long-term solutions to provide relief to farmers.

The task force will also recommend necessary advisories and extension activities for farmers, along with suggesting interventions needed at both the state and central levels.

The task force comprises scientists, officials, and specialists from various institutions. The Director of the National Research Centre on Litchi in Muzaffarpur has been appointed as the chairperson, with representatives nominated by the Director of Plant Protection, the Agriculture Department of Bihar, an entomologist from Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, and a Principal Scientist (Entomology) from Bihar Agricultural University, as well as the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

Bihar's delicious litchis are under continuous threat each year. Muzffarpur’s ‘Shahi Litchi,’ which has received a Geographic Indication (GI) tag for its unique quality and flavour, is also facing significant risks from the highly resilient stink bug. This attack has resulted in fewer litchis being seen on the roads in Delhi.