Woman, teenage son among three of family killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Three members of a family were killed after lightning struck them in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Friday at Nandudih village under the limits of Satgawan police station.

The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi, 36, her 17-year-old son and her sister-in-law Mundirka Devi, 78, police said.

Sub-inspector S K Ram said the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital in Koderma for post-mortem examination.

Circle officer of Satgawan block, Keshav Prasad Chaudhary, said Rs 50,000 has been provided to the bereaved family as immediate relief, and the full compensation of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided after completing the paperwork.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin in case of death due to a lightning strike.

(With inputs from PTI)