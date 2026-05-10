AAP, BJP workers clash during protests over ED action against Punjab minister

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the Assembly elections, Punjab’s political atmosphere intensified on Saturday as face-offs and heated arguments broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at several places across the state during protests over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of State Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora in an alleged money laundering case.
A face-off took place outside the BJP office near Mittal Mall in Bathinda when workers from both parties staged parallel protests and came face to face. BJP workers demanded the resignation of Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on moral grounds.
The protest was led by former MLA and BJP Bathinda Urban president Sarup Chand Singla, who accused the state government of shielding the corrupt and raised slogans against the AAP government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora.
Soon after the BJP protest began, AAP workers led by party MLAs and local leaders also reached the spot, resulting in heated sloganeering between both groups.
On the other hand, AAP activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the BJP of being anti Punjab. They also alleged that the ED was being used as a political tool.
Police immediately intervened and formed a human chain to prevent clashes and maintain law and order.
AAP leaders and volunteers burnt effigies of the BJP led Union Government and raised slogans against it as protests were held in Ludhiana, Mohali, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Fazilka, accusing the Centre of carrying out political vendetta through investigative agencies. They were also carrying placards that read, ‘ED-BJP gathjod murdabad’.
At Jalandhar, Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, while taking part in a protest against the saffron party, condemned the ED action against Arora and slammed the BJP led Union Government for allegedly indulging in “high handedness” against AAP leaders.
Bhagat alleged that the Central Government was deploying all kinds of tactics to stop Punjab’s development.
“It is misusing the ED only against AAP leaders by conducting raids at their premises. It clearly shows that the Union Government is indulging in high handedness. Punjabis never tolerate high handedness of anyone,” said Bhagat, adding that the entire party stood by Arora.
In Hoshiarpur, AAP leaders alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies such as the ED and CBI against AAP leaders. They said the BJP was allegedly “rattled” by the “public welfare oriented” work being carried out by the Punjab Government, which is why it was targeting AAP in the state.
AAP MLA Kaka Brar alleged that the BJP Government was trying to weaken opposition parties across the country through intimidation and misuse of agencies.
“The BJP is indulging in politics of pressure and fear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to dominate every political party in the country,” he said.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the state government was focusing on protecting “corrupt leaders” instead of addressing pressing public issues.
He said toxic black water was flowing through canals in several areas, while the cleaning of sem drains had allegedly been ignored, leading to worsening waterlogging problems in Fazilka district.
He claimed that kinnow orchards, considered a symbol of crop diversification in Punjab, were being destroyed due to rising salinity and poor drainage management.
“Wake up, Chief Minister. People are falling ill because of contaminated water, while farmers are suffering heavy losses,” Jakhar said.
AAP Punjab working president and MLA Sherry Kalsi led protests in Gurdaspur, where party workers raised slogans against the BJP and accused the Centre of misusing the ED and CBI to allegedly destabilise opposition governments.