AAP, BJP workers clash during protests over ED action against Punjab minister

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year left for the Assembly elections, Punjab’s political atmosphere intensified on Saturday as face-offs and heated arguments broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at several places across the state during protests over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of State Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora in an alleged money laundering case.

A face-off took place outside the BJP office near Mittal Mall in Bathinda when workers from both parties staged parallel protests and came face to face. BJP workers demanded the resignation of Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on moral grounds.

The protest was led by former MLA and BJP Bathinda Urban president Sarup Chand Singla, who accused the state government of shielding the corrupt and raised slogans against the AAP government, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Soon after the BJP protest began, AAP workers led by party MLAs and local leaders also reached the spot, resulting in heated sloganeering between both groups.

On the other hand, AAP activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the BJP of being anti Punjab. They also alleged that the ED was being used as a political tool.

Police immediately intervened and formed a human chain to prevent clashes and maintain law and order.

AAP leaders and volunteers burnt effigies of the BJP led Union Government and raised slogans against it as protests were held in Ludhiana, Mohali, Barnala, Gurdaspur and Fazilka, accusing the Centre of carrying out political vendetta through investigative agencies. They were also carrying placards that read, ‘ED-BJP gathjod murdabad’.

At Jalandhar, Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat, while taking part in a protest against the saffron party, condemned the ED action against Arora and slammed the BJP led Union Government for allegedly indulging in “high handedness” against AAP leaders.