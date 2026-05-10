Baba Siddique murder: Cop assigned as bodyguard dismissed for dereliction of duty

Mumbai police have terminated a constable who had been assigned as the bodyguard of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, following charges of dereliction of duty, officials said on Saturday.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Constable Shyam Sonawane, attached to the Protection and Security branch of the Mumbai Police, had been deputed for Siddique’s security.

According to officials, an internal inquiry found Sonawane guilty of negligence and irresponsible conduct in the discharge of his duties, following which he was placed under suspension.

Subsequently, a show-cause notice was issued to him seeking an explanation as to why he should not be dismissed from service.

Officials said Sonawane accepted the punishment of termination on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)