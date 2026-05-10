LoP Marandi urges NIA probe into alleged Dhanbad police-criminal nexus after gangster’s videos rock Jharkhand

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into an alleged police-criminal nexus, organised extortion network, coal mafia operations and possible international links in Dhanbad.

The demand follows a series of videos allegedly shared on social media by notorious gangster Prince Khan from abroad.

In the videos, Prince Khan has made serious allegations against the Dhanbad police administration, coal mafia operators and an extortion network said to be active in the district.

Marandi has also sought the immediate removal of Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar from his post.

In his letter, Marandi said the allegations raised in the videos have placed the credibility of the state administration under scrutiny.

He added that the issue goes beyond the claims of a single criminal and raises broader concerns about the functioning of the law enforcement system in Jharkhand.

The Leader of Opposition further alleged that Dhanbad is witnessing an atmosphere in which fear and extortion are growing among traders, industrialists and coal businessmen.

He claimed the videos contain allegations related to land grabbing, links between mining mafias and officials, misuse of administrative power and intimidation of citizens.