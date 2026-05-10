LoP Marandi urges NIA probe into alleged Dhanbad police-criminal nexus after gangster’s videos rock Jharkhand

RANCHI: Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into an alleged police-criminal nexus, organised extortion network, coal mafia operations and possible international links in Dhanbad.
The demand follows a series of videos allegedly shared on social media by notorious gangster Prince Khan from abroad.
In the videos, Prince Khan has made serious allegations against the Dhanbad police administration, coal mafia operators and an extortion network said to be active in the district.
Marandi has also sought the immediate removal of Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar from his post.
In his letter, Marandi said the allegations raised in the videos have placed the credibility of the state administration under scrutiny.
He added that the issue goes beyond the claims of a single criminal and raises broader concerns about the functioning of the law enforcement system in Jharkhand.
The Leader of Opposition further alleged that Dhanbad is witnessing an atmosphere in which fear and extortion are growing among traders, industrialists and coal businessmen.
He claimed the videos contain allegations related to land grabbing, links between mining mafias and officials, misuse of administrative power and intimidation of citizens.
Marandi stated that the situation in Dhanbad appears to reflect a “battle for supremacy” between criminal gangs and sections of the police establishment over control of the coal trade and economic activities.
Citing the alleged interstate and international dimensions of the network, Marandi has demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe the matter.
“Given the gravity of these allegations, the potential interstate and organized nature of the crimes involved, and the alleged patronage extended by the administrative machinery, it appears absolutely essential that this entire matter be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair, transparent, and credible inquiry, and to restore public trust,” stated Marandi in his letter. If this recovery-driven modus operandi and the culture of political patronage persist, Jharkhand will spiral towards a situation even worse than “Jungle Raj,” he added.
He also referred to reports of criminal operations allegedly being run from abroad and claims regarding illegal arms procurement.
“If there is even a grain of truth to these allegations, this constitutes an extremely grave matter concerning not only Jharkhand but also national security,” the letter stated.
Marandi further alleged that public trust in law enforcement is weakening and claimed there is a growing perception that postings in sensitive districts are linked to large-scale financial dealings.
He accused the state government of failing to take effective action despite earlier complaints regarding organised crime and extortion networks in Dhanbad.