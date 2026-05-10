Malpractices reported in NEET UG examination, probe underway: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Sunday said that it had received inputs over alleged malpractices in the recent NEET UG examination.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group has initiated action in connection with the alleged irregularities.

In an official release, the NTA said, "On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity in the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for independent verification and necessary action."

The action by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported recently, has been taken in this regard.

NTA added that it was working closely with the agencies in a fully supportive role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required.