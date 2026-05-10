Malpractices reported in NEET UG examination, probe underway: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Sunday said that it had received inputs over alleged malpractices in the recent NEET UG examination.
The Rajasthan Special Operations Group has initiated action in connection with the alleged irregularities.
In an official release, the NTA said, "On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity in the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for independent verification and necessary action."
The action by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported recently, has been taken in this regard.
NTA added that it was working closely with the agencies in a fully supportive role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required.
The matter is presently under investigation, and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course, it said. "NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine — including findings that may require further action — will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the release said.
It further added, "The examination on May 3 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol. Question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation."
It also highlighted that the efforts and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants are not in question, and will not be devalued.
NTA appealed to the candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. "Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage," it added.
For queries, candidates can contact or email the NEET 2026 helpline: neet-ug@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 / 011-69227700.