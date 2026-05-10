Punjab farmers under SKM banner to march to Chandigarh on May 15 over long-pending demands

CHANDIGARH: Farmers from across Punjab under the banner of the Sanyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM) will march to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on May 15, pressing for a series of long-pending demands.

These include restoration of loan limits cancelled by cooperative societies, stopping the centralisation of the cooperative department by the central government, amendments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board rules along with issuance of an official notification, and resolution of the river water dispute on the basis of the riparian basin principle.

They have also demanded that the Punjab Government ensure eight hours of uninterrupted power supply along with canal water during the paddy season.

Bhartiya Kissan Union (Lakhowal) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the rally will be held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nature Park opposite YPS School in Mohali, from where farmers will march towards Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

"All governments till now have ignored Punjab’s rights and progress. The state has always faced injustice, which continues even today,” said Lakhowal.

He added that the protest would remain peaceful but firm. "The farmers cannot wait any longer. The government must act to safeguard its interests,” he said, adding that the demands also include the complete transfer of Panjab University and Chandigarh to the state government.

He further called for strict action to stop industrial waste and sewage from polluting rivers, canals and lakes, and said the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act should be repealed, along with the Dam Safety Act and the Water Amendment Act 2024.