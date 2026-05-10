Punjab outshines Kerala to claim top spot in NITI Aayog’s school education rankings

CHANDIGARH: Marking a historic turnaround for government schools in the state, Punjab has been recognized as one of India’s best-performing states in school education, with the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 placing it ahead of Kerala on key foundational learning indicators.

Sharing details of the report, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "Punjab recorded 82 per cent proficiency in language and 78 per cent in mathematics in Class 3, surpassing Kerala’s 75 per cent and 70 per cent respectively. In Class 9 mathematics, Punjab scored 52 per cent, significantly higher than Kerala’s 45 per cent.”

Highlighting the impact of the Punjab Government’s reforms, Bain said, "Punjab Government’s post COVID pandemic recovery push through Mission Samarth and the Schools of Eminence programme has yielded tangible results.”

"99.9 per cent of government schools now have electricity, 99 per cent have functional computers and over 80 per vcent are equipped with smart classrooms. Additionally, over 90 per cent of Class 10 students now transition smoothly to Class 11, indicating a sharp decline in dropout rates. The student teacher ratio has also been improved to an ideal 22:1,” he added.