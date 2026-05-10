Tendu leaf plucker in Chhattisgarh becomes IFS officer, returns to the woods with new purpose

RAIPUR: As the first rays of the sun hit the dusty trails of Sambalpuri village in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, a small family would head toward the dense forests. Among them was a young boy, Ajay Gupta, who spent his mornings plucking Tendu leaves and gathering Mahua flowers, other minor forest produce.

He achieve a success by securing All India Rank-91 in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination. The boy who once laboured in the woods to keep the kitchen fire burning is now preparing to take charge of forest conservation.

Ajay’s early life was defined by extreme hardship. Living in a mud-and-tile house where sunlight leaked through the roof, his family relied on six months of farming and six months of forest produce collection. Despite being illiterate, Ajay’s parents understood the transformative power of education. They channelled every penny earned from back-breaking labour into their children’s schooling.

Ajay proved his mettle early on, scoring 93% in his 10th grade in 2011. His trajectory changed when he received a government scholarship specifically designed for the children of Tendu leaf collectors. This financial lifeline led him to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur. "Back then, my world ended at the village borders," Ajay recalls. "NIT opened my eyes to the fact that I could achieve something massive."

In 2021, he took a leap of faith, resigned from his job, and plunged into UPSC preparation.