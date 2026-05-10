Vice Admiral Vatsayan appointed as next chief of Navy’s Western Naval Command

NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, is set to take over as the next Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.The move follows Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan’s appointment as the next Chief of the Naval Staff, announced by the defence ministry Saturday.

Vice Adm Swaminathan, who has headed the Mumbai-based command since July last year, will assume charge as Navy chief on 31 May, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi upon his retirement.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the Western Naval Command is the Navy’s principal warfighting command, tasked with overseeing India’s western seaboard, the Arabian Sea and the larger Indian Ocean Region at a time of sharpening maritime competition and continued Pakistan-China strategic convergence.

The command also remains central to safeguarding critical shipping lanes, offshore assets and energy routes through which the bulk of India’s trade and hydrocarbon imports move.