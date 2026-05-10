Vice Admiral Vatsayan appointed as next chief of Navy’s Western Naval Command

NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, currently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, is set to take over as the next Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.The move follows Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan’s appointment as the next Chief of the Naval Staff, announced by the defence ministry Saturday.
Vice Adm Swaminathan, who has headed the Mumbai-based command since July last year, will assume charge as Navy chief on 31 May, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi upon his retirement.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the Western Naval Command is the Navy’s principal warfighting command, tasked with overseeing India’s western seaboard, the Arabian Sea and the larger Indian Ocean Region at a time of sharpening maritime competition and continued Pakistan-China strategic convergence.
The command also remains central to safeguarding critical shipping lanes, offshore assets and energy routes through which the bulk of India’s trade and hydrocarbon imports move.
Commissioned on 1 January 1988, Vice Adm Vatsayan is a specialist in gunnery and missile systems and brings more than three decades of operational, doctrinal and force-development experience to the post.
Over the course of his career, Vice Adm Vatsayan has commanded missile vessels and corvettes and was also the commissioning Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, the frontline Shivalik-class stealth frigate inducted into service in 2011.
At flag rank, Vice Adm Vatsayan has straddled both operational and strategic assignments. Apart from commanding the Eastern Fleet, he served in senior appointments at the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) dealing with operations, force structuring, policy planning and capability development, areas that have gained increasing prominence amid India’s push for maritime modernisation, jointness and long-range precision warfare capabilities.
He has also served as Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy and took over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff in August last year, a role that involved oversight of force planning, acquisitions, infrastructure expansion and long-term capability development.
Vice Adm Vatsayan has attended the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, the Naval War College in Goa and the National Defence College in New Delhi.
He is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Nao Sena Medal.