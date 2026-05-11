3.39 crore passengers unable to travel due to unconfirmed waitlist tickets in 2025-26

NEW DELHI: Despite repeated assurances, the number of passengers missing their rail journeys due to unconfirmed waitlisted tickets has continued to rise over the past five years.

In the financial year 2025–26 till April, 3.39 crore passengers were unable to travel because their waitlisted tickets were automatically cancelled, particularly online bookings.

The details were revealed by the Ministry of Railways in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by RTI activist Chandrasekhar Gaur.

The Railway Ministry also shared class-wise data on automatic cancellations, showing that the highest number of unconfirmed tickets belonged to passengers travelling in Sleeper Class and AC 3-tier (3AC). Their tickets were cancelled automatically after remaining unconfirmed until the preparation of the reservation charts.

According to RTI information, a total of 2.19 crore PNRs were cancelled during 2025-26, forcing nearly 3.39 crore passengers to cancel their travel.

Class-wise details furnished in the RTI reply revealed that 2.78 lakh PNRs were cancelled under 1AC, making nearly 3.85 lakh passengers unable to travel. In the same way, the 16.41 lakh PNRs were canceled of 24.21 lakh passengers under 2AC, besides other classes. Approximately 74.55 lakh passengers who had booked waitlisted tickets in the 3AC category were also unable to travel. The highest number of 1.05 crore PNRs were cancelled automatically after the waitlist status failed to get confirmed on the Sleeper class.