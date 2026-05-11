Ahmedabad Diary: Row over BJP leader’s ‘Vande Mataram’ slip-up

The BJP’s victory celebration at Gujarat BJP headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar on May 4 snowballed into a political embarrassment after state BJP president Jagadish Vishwakarma wrongly credited Rabindranath Tagore instead of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee as the composer of ‘Vande Mataram’. The slip-up, made publicly in the presence of the chief minister and deputy chief minister during celebrations for the BJP’s five-state poll victories, triggered a fierce Congress attack. Congress leader Hemang Rawal accused the BJP of “doing politics in the name of Vande Mataram.”

Narmada local poll rout sparks internal rebellion

The BJP’s defeat in Gujarat’s Narmada local body polls has triggered an internal rebellion, with senior BJP MP Mansukh Vasava attacking the district leadership during a party brainstorming session. Explosive allegations flew as Vasava accused district leaders of having a “nexus” with opposition leader Chaitar Vasava and demanded that incapable office-bearers resign immediately. Targeting district BJP chief Neel Rao, Vasava mocked him for “waking up at 9-10 am and sitting in AC offices” instead of fighting elections. He also called district in-charge Arjun Chaudhary a “puppet.”