Akhilesh Yadav calls PM’s austerity appeal an 'admission of failure'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP government had failed in handling both the economy and foreign policy. He was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal regarding an austerity drive amid the West Asia conflict. Akhilesh called the appeal, made a day ago, an "admission of failure."

In a post on X, Yadav said, "As soon as elections are over, the government suddenly remembered the 'crisis'.

In reality, there is only one crisis for the country and its name is BJP."

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister questioned how the country would achieve the goal of becoming a "five trillion dollar economy" if the government was forced to impose several restrictions.

"So many restrictions are being imposed, then how will the much-publicised 'five trillion dollar economy' become a reality? It appears the BJP government has completely lost control," he said.

Claiming that the rupee was weakening sharply against the dollar, Yadav alleged that the BJP government's economic management had collapsed.

"The dollar is touching the sky while the Indian rupee is sinking deeper," he said.

Referring to the government's appeal to avoid unnecessary purchases, including gold, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said such advice should be directed at BJP leaders instead of common people.

"An appeal not to buy gold should be made to corrupt BJP leaders, not to the public, because ordinary people are anyway unable to buy even a small quantity of gold," he said.

He further alleged that BJP leaders were engaged in converting "black money into gold", adding, "If anyone doubts this, they should enquire from Lucknow to Gorakhpur or from Ahmedabad to Guwahati."

Yadav also questioned why such appeals and restrictions surfaced only after the elections.

"During the elections, BJP leaders took thousands of chartered flights.

Were those planes flying on water? Were they not staying in hotels? Why did they not campaign entirely through video conferencing if savings were so important?" he asked.