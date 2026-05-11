Assam-based hospitality brand eyes pan-India market

GUWAHATI: Companies from the mainland have long explored the Northeast’s hotel industry sector, and now, an Assam-based group is going beyond the region.

The Poddar Group unveiled a Rs 800 crore expansion roadmap, with plans to develop 10 properties over the next decade. While the primary focus is on the Northeast, the group has plans to go pan-India, starting with Kolkata.

Hotel Palacio, the group’s ten-year-old premium hospitality brand which is rooted in Assam, launched its second property in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar on Thursday. With this, the brand now operates three properties overall. The third is in Alipurduar of West Bengal.

“We take pride in the fact that the brand Hotel Palacio was built in Assam. We have seen the Northeast evolve significantly with rising aspirations, better connectivity, and increasing demand for quality hospitality experiences. Our focus has been to grow alongside this change in a thoughtful and consistent manner,” Poddar Group chairman Anup Poddar told media persons at the launch.