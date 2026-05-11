Barrier-free tolling system to transform highway travel, reduce pollution: Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday said that India is rapidly moving towards world-class highway infrastructure with the introduction of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system.

The system will ensure seamless travel, reduce pollution, lower logistics costs and improve operational efficiency across the country.

He was speaking after the launch of the first-of-its-kind barrier-less toll plaza at Mundka – Bakkarwala, UER-II (Urban Extension Road) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The MLFF system introduces a barrierless and contactless tolling framework aimed at ensuring seamless movement of vehicles through tolling points without the need to stop.

Highlighting the benefits of the new system, the minister said that the barrier-less tolling mechanism will significantly reduce waiting time at toll plazas, resulting in substantial fuel savings and a smoother travel experience for commuters.

Emphasising the economic advantages of the initiative, Gadkari further said that toll collection operations earlier incurred expenditure of nearly 15 per cent, which under the MLFF system is expected to reduce to around 3-4 per cent.

He stated that the reduction in operational costs could result in annual savings of approximately Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. He further observed that technology-driven reforms in toll collection have substantially increased highway revenues over the years.