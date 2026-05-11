Barrier-free tolling system to transform highway travel, reduce pollution: Minister Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday said that India is rapidly moving towards world-class highway infrastructure with the introduction of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system.
The system will ensure seamless travel, reduce pollution, lower logistics costs and improve operational efficiency across the country.
He was speaking after the launch of the first-of-its-kind barrier-less toll plaza at Mundka – Bakkarwala, UER-II (Urban Extension Road) in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The MLFF system introduces a barrierless and contactless tolling framework aimed at ensuring seamless movement of vehicles through tolling points without the need to stop.
Highlighting the benefits of the new system, the minister said that the barrier-less tolling mechanism will significantly reduce waiting time at toll plazas, resulting in substantial fuel savings and a smoother travel experience for commuters.
Emphasising the economic advantages of the initiative, Gadkari further said that toll collection operations earlier incurred expenditure of nearly 15 per cent, which under the MLFF system is expected to reduce to around 3-4 per cent.
He stated that the reduction in operational costs could result in annual savings of approximately Rs 5,000-6,000 crore. He further observed that technology-driven reforms in toll collection have substantially increased highway revenues over the years.
The minister also informed that the MLFF system is expected to save nearly 250 crore litres of fuel annually and help reduce approximately 81,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, thereby contributing significantly towards pollution reduction, particularly in Delhi-NCR.
Gadkari also said that the MLFF system has been developed using advanced international-standard technology and required extensive consultations with technology providers and private stakeholders. He said that the Government remains committed to continuously upgrading highway technology while ensuring sustainable development and greater commuter convenience.
He also highlighted the Government’s focus on the concept of “waste to wealth” through innovative infrastructure practices. He said municipal waste generated in Delhi is being scientifically processed and utilised in highway construction projects such as the Dwarka Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
He further stated that bio-bitumen developed from crop residue and waste materials is being increasingly used in road construction to reduce import dependency and minimise environmental pollution.
Expressing concern over road safety, Gadkari said that a large number of road accidents take place in the country every year and stressed the need for greater public awareness and responsible driving behaviour. He added that advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technologies integrated into the MLFF system would help improve monitoring and traffic management.
He said the system would provide commuters with zero waiting time, a smoother travel experience and reduced transportation costs.
Earlier this month, NHAI successfully launched an MLFF-based tolling system at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat.