Bengal clears land transfer to BSF for Bangladesh border fencing, says CM Adhikari after first Cabinet meet

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced a series of key decisions after the first cabinet meeting, including approval for transfer of land to the Border Security Force for fencing the India-Bangladesh border.

Adhikari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “development for all” would guide the new BJP government in the state.

After the first cabinet meeting, Adhikari promised “Susashan” (good governance) and “Suraksha” (security), saying six key decisions had been taken.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government would hand over land to the BSF within 45 days for fencing the India-Bangladesh border, calling the move crucial for national security. He alleged that the previous government had delayed the process to protect illegal infiltrators.

Adhikari also announced implementation of central schemes in the state, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

He further declared a five-year relaxation in the age limit for government job applicants, fulfilling a promise made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that the government has implemented the new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, alleging that the previous regime had failed to do so. The cabinet also approved immediate implementation of the June 2025 Census circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.

He added that the next cabinet meeting would be held on Monday next week.