Declare Huntington’s as rare disease: Experts

NEW DELHI: Huntington’s disease (HD), an inherited genetic disease that causes nerve cells in the brain to decay over time, needs to be included under the National Policy for Rare Diseases to ensure that people living with this disorder avail timely diagnosis, affordable treatment and robust medical care, experts said.

As there is no data on the number of people suffering from this progressive brain disorder that causes uncontrolled movements, emotional problems, and loss of thinking ability, there is an urgent need for a national registry, which also protects the identity of the patient, they added.

“The first battle for those suffering from HD is getting recognition from the government under the national policy for rare diseases. This acknowledgement will solve some of the problems of the patient and their caregivers, who often face discrimination and stigma,” said Dr Sanjeev Jain, Emeritus Senior Professor of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bangalore. He said it at a day-long HD awareness and meeting here organised by the Huntington Disease Society of India (HDSI).

In India, the prevalence is not clearly known but may be about half of that in Europe (5 in 1 lakh), Dr Jain added.