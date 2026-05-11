'Greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence': Cong slams Centre over new labour codes

The Congress on Monday attacked the Central government, which has notified the final rules to fully implement the four labour codes, calling them the greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement that the Modi government, in its typical cowardly fashion, waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four "anti-worker" labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on May 8 and 9, 2026.

"For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation," Kharge said in a statement.

It is important to note that the Modi government drafted and implemented these "anti-worker" codes without any consultation, he said.

"It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015.

These codes, which benefit only the prime minister's industrialist friends, are the greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence," Kharge alleged.

He said the Indian National Congress remains resolute in its vision for India's workers.