In a day, six killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Six people were killed in a lightning strike during the last 24 hours in Jharkhand. While a 13-year-old girl was killed in Garhwa on Sunday, five others died in Koderma, Latehar and Chatra on Saturday.

In Sukuruhutu village under the Bharno block of Gumla, a 13-year-old student (Aman Mahto) died, while his younger brother sustained injuries.

The deceased’s father, Phulendra Mahto, said that his two sons Aman and Amit Mahto had gone to graze goats when it started to rain. “To escape the rain, my sons took shelter under a tree when a sudden lightning strike hit them,” he said.

Mahto further added that, on learning about the incident, they went to the spot and rushed them to the nearest Community Health Centre. Doctors declared Aman Mahto brought dead, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, three members of a family were killed at Nanduadih in the Satgawan block of Koderma. The deceased include Saraswati Devi (42), her son Ankit Kumar (12), and Mundrika Devi (60). In Balumath, Latehar, a young man lost his life due to a lightning strike, and three other people sustained injuries.