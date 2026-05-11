Insider track: Race for IB director intensifies

With Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka’s tenure ending on June 30, the race for the country’s top intelligence post has intensified. Senior Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Rithwik Rudra is seen as the leading contender. Government sources said Deka, who has headed the IB since 2022 and received two consecutive extensions, is unlikely to get another. Rudra is currently Special Director, IB. Sources also said the Modi government is known for unexpected decisions and another Special Director in the IB, Sunita Kakran, could also be entrusted with the responsibility. Discussions within government circles are continuing over the appointment in Delhi.
Gadkari upset over project delays
Senior officials of MoRTH recently faced sharp criticism from Minister Nitin Gadkari during a review meeting on the 210-km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project. Gadkari was particularly unhappy over the lack of adequate wayside amenities along the newly developed corridor. Officials found that poor coordination between the two implementing agencies had slowed progress on the facilities. Under the current policy, the NHAI is expected to develop amenities every 30 to 50 kilometres on existing and upcoming highways and expressways. These facilities include fuel stations, electric charging points, toilets, food courts, retail shops and ATMs for highway users. Sources said at least 12 wayside amenities are planned along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway corridor.
Decision on CBI chief likely soon
The government is expected to appoint a new CBI Director soon, with incumbent chief Praveen Sood completing his tenure on May 24, 2026. Sources said the high-powered selection committee, headed by the prime minister, is likely to meet on May 12 to finalise the appointment. Names of officers under discussion include Parag Jain, a 1989-batch Punjab cadre IPS officer currently chief of R&AW; Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, a 1990-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer serving as DG, ITBP; and GP Singh, a 1991-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer heading the CRPF.
Jaishankar’s Lara moment
Cricket remains an enduring passion for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He had a fanboy moment of his own during a recent visit to Port of Spain, when he came face-to-face with batting legend Brian Lara. Spotting Lara, Jaishankar could barely hide his delight. “When I was coming here, I was told we could see your house from this ministry. I said wow, that’s a great honour. But I didn’t realise the honour would be even greater, of seeing you in person,” he gushed. The minister later posted a photograph with Lara, captioning it simply: “With the one and only @BrianLara.” Jaishankar has several other cricketing favourites -- MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and England pace veteran James Anderson.
EC pleased with high turnout
The ECI is satisfied with the high voter turnout in the recent assembly elections. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala recorded their highest-ever voter participation. Officials viewed the strong participation figures as an endorsement of the electoral process and management efforts across states. A senior EC official panel said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had repeatedly told officials from the beginning that all votes cast in an election are “our votes”, the turnout “is ours”, while political parties receive only their respective shares from the total turnout. Kumar reportedly told officials during an internal interaction that “all 93 per cent of voters in West Bengal were with us”.