Insider track: Race for IB director intensifies

Jaishankar’s Lara moment

Cricket remains an enduring passion for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He had a fanboy moment of his own during a recent visit to Port of Spain, when he came face-to-face with batting legend Brian Lara. Spotting Lara, Jaishankar could barely hide his delight. “When I was coming here, I was told we could see your house from this ministry. I said wow, that’s a great honour. But I didn’t realise the honour would be even greater, of seeing you in person,” he gushed. The minister later posted a photograph with Lara, captioning it simply: “With the one and only @BrianLara.” Jaishankar has several other cricketing favourites -- MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and England pace veteran James Anderson.