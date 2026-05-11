INTERVIEW | Turnout rise not dramatic in absolute terms, political polarisation normal during elections: O P Rawat

In a wide-ranging conversation with Mukesh Ranjan, former Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat reflects on the recently concluded Assembly elections. The discussion moves beyond the headline figures to explore what may be driving this steady rise in electoral participation-- whether it signals a deeper shift in voter awareness, is shaped by state-specific political dynamics, or is influenced by administrative decisions around electoral roll revisions. He also examines the interplay between voter mobilisation, political campaigning, and public trust in the electoral system, while cautioning against drawing simplistic conclusions from percentage-based turnout increases alone.
How do you see the unprecedented voters’ turn out West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections?
Given the past records of turnouts in the two states, the participation of the electorate is not enormously high to have a sense of surprise. With every election for the past few rounds, the number of voters’ turnout has been increasing steadily and setting records. This time too, it has increased to a new record. In West Bengal, the increase is recorded by 7 percent and in Tamil Nadu by around 6 percent from the previous elections.
Do you think this surge in participation reflected a deeper shift in voter awareness and engagement, or is it more a result of state-specific political dynamics?
Both voters’ awareness and state-specific political dynamics have been increasing and changing with every round of elections. But this time the high number of deletions of voters’ names from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) became a matter of concern, as for the Election Commission’s core motto that ‘no eligible voter should be left out’ appears to have taken a back seat. To conduct such an exercise on the eve of elections can never be advisable or desirable. This, to some extent, led all political parties to agitate against it and in the process, a sense prevailed among voters to come out and vote.
How significant is the role of the Election Commission’s initiatives, such as voter awareness campaigns and accessibility measures, in contributing to higher turnout?
Instead of running a positive awareness campaign, the Election Commission of India indulged in conducting the SIR, which led to huge controversy. People in general found it difficult to get them enrolled in the electoral rolls, and thus a number of deletions happened, which reduced the voters’ base in almost all the constituencies.
To what extent do competitive political narratives and high-stakes campaigning influence voter mobilisation in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?
This time around, I do not find any difference in the campaign pitch by the political parties contesting the polls. It was usual, as we had witnessed in earlier elections. Given the stakes in the elections, it has always been normal for political parties to go whole hog with a high-decibel competitive campaign pitch.
Could this trend of increased turnout indicate growing public trust in the electoral process, or might it also signal heightened political polarisation?
To my mind, the trust quotient among the voters for the Election Commission this time appears to be less, as people faced great difficulty during the SIR exercise. Political polarisation during election time is quite normal, as people tend to take sides, as they have to make political choices. This time around, too, there has been no difference.
Many believe that the high turnout trend mostly followed the SIR, as the exercise aroused people’s interest in electoral Participation. What have you to say?
Even in my earlier answers I was indicative of this only. Yes, this must have aroused the feeling in people to go and aggressively vote, particularly the middle class, who generally tend to show apathy towards the electoral process for reasons best known to them.
Do you think reduction in the total voters’ base has something to do with the surge in percentage?
Yes, the percentage increase has to do with the reduced voter base. If the Election Commission gives the absolute numbers of actual votes cast, then one can see the actual increase. My gut feeling is that there could not be much increase if we compare the absolute number of this round of voting with that of the previous one.
What logistical or administrative challenges arise for election authorities when voter turnout exceeds expectations, and how can they be effectively managed?
Absolutely nothing. Through the natural course, only 6-7 percent increase is witnessed. However, the deployment of the Central forces was humongous (nearly five times more than the previous election) this time in West Bengal. This might have enhanced confidence among the disadvantaged to come out to vote with a sense of security.
Based on your experience, do you expect this momentum in voter participation to continue in subsequent phases and future elections across India?
It will all depend on how the controversies played out around the SIR exercise, as the Election Commission has decided to conduct an intensive revision of electoral rolls in every state and the Union Territory before assembly polls are conducted in each of their jurisdictions.