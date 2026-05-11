INTERVIEW | Turnout rise not dramatic in absolute terms, political polarisation normal during elections: O P Rawat

In a wide-ranging conversation with Mukesh Ranjan, former Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat reflects on the recently concluded Assembly elections. The discussion moves beyond the headline figures to explore what may be driving this steady rise in electoral participation-- whether it signals a deeper shift in voter awareness, is shaped by state-specific political dynamics, or is influenced by administrative decisions around electoral roll revisions. He also examines the interplay between voter mobilisation, political campaigning, and public trust in the electoral system, while cautioning against drawing simplistic conclusions from percentage-based turnout increases alone.

How do you see the unprecedented voters’ turn out West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly elections?

Given the past records of turnouts in the two states, the participation of the electorate is not enormously high to have a sense of surprise. With every election for the past few rounds, the number of voters’ turnout has been increasing steadily and setting records. This time too, it has increased to a new record. In West Bengal, the increase is recorded by 7 percent and in Tamil Nadu by around 6 percent from the previous elections.

Do you think this surge in participation reflected a deeper shift in voter awareness and engagement, or is it more a result of state-specific political dynamics?

Both voters’ awareness and state-specific political dynamics have been increasing and changing with every round of elections. But this time the high number of deletions of voters’ names from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) became a matter of concern, as for the Election Commission’s core motto that ‘no eligible voter should be left out’ appears to have taken a back seat. To conduct such an exercise on the eve of elections can never be advisable or desirable. This, to some extent, led all political parties to agitate against it and in the process, a sense prevailed among voters to come out and vote.

How significant is the role of the Election Commission’s initiatives, such as voter awareness campaigns and accessibility measures, in contributing to higher turnout?

Instead of running a positive awareness campaign, the Election Commission of India indulged in conducting the SIR, which led to huge controversy. People in general found it difficult to get them enrolled in the electoral rolls, and thus a number of deletions happened, which reduced the voters’ base in almost all the constituencies.

To what extent do competitive political narratives and high-stakes campaigning influence voter mobilisation in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu?

This time around, I do not find any difference in the campaign pitch by the political parties contesting the polls. It was usual, as we had witnessed in earlier elections. Given the stakes in the elections, it has always been normal for political parties to go whole hog with a high-decibel competitive campaign pitch.