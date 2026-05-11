Nation must rise above ‘narrow politics’ to restore symbols of pride: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country must rise above the narrow political mindsets to restore the symbols of national pride.
In a veiled attack on the opposition, particularly the Congress, he said that abroad, people come together to preserve and re-establish their heritage. Still, in our country, the issue of national pride is politicised, citing the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple as an example.
Unfortunately, there are powers still active, which prefers appeasement over national esteem, he added.
“There are so many examples in the world where foreign invaders have destroyed places associated with the national identity in countries. But when the people of that country got a chance, everyone came together, re-established their identity, and re-established it. But, in our country, even when it comes to issues related to national self-esteem, there is no politics."
"Somnath is the biggest example of this. After the independence of India, one of the first responsibilities was to the resurrection of Somnath. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad made so many efforts for this. But we all know that they had to face so much opposition from (Jawahar Lal) Nehru for this,” he said.
Modi further stated that despite so much opposition, Patel had not given up, Somnath Temple was re-established, and the country got rid of the stigma of centuries.
Modi was speaking at a function-- Somnath Amrut Parv –held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of Somnath Temple.
Cautioning people against a narrow political mindset, which promotes appeasement, Modi added that the country should progress together for development with heritage.
“Unfortunately, there are powers-- still effective in the country today—that feel appeasement is more important than national self-esteem. We have seen this, on the occasion of the construction of the Ram Mandir. The construction was also opposed...We have to be careful of such a mentality. We have to leave this kind of restricted politics behind. We have to move forward together with development and heritage,” the PM said.
Before addressing the gathering, Modi had visited the Somnath Temple after a roadshow.
Modi noted his divine experience upon arriving at the holy shrine of Somnath. He highlighted that seeing the immense energy and enthusiasm of Lord Somnath's devotees along the temple path left him overwhelmed and emotional. He further stated that he was reliving the very moment today that India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, must have experienced during the inauguration of the rebuilt temple. He further added that the devotional atmosphere of the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav is infusing an amazing energy all around.
The Prime Minister also observed that one can experience Bhakti in every corner of Somnath.
Acknowledging that countless people have come together to mark 75 years since the rebuilt temple opened its doors, Shri Modi emphasised that the historic day was indeed a milestone in the civilisational journey of Bharat.
“Jai Somnath! Feeling blessed to be here, when we are marking 75 years since the rebuilt Temple opened its doors for devotees… "
Modi is also the Chairman of the Somnath Trust. Earlier, in January, he took part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations at the temple. The event featured a 72-hour chanting of the Omkar Mantra, accompanied by sacred rituals and prayers for the nation’s welfare and prosperity.