Nation must rise above ‘narrow politics’ to restore symbols of pride: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country must rise above the narrow political mindsets to restore the symbols of national pride.

In a veiled attack on the opposition, particularly the Congress, he said that abroad, people come together to preserve and re-establish their heritage. Still, in our country, the issue of national pride is politicised, citing the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple as an example.

Unfortunately, there are powers still active, which prefers appeasement over national esteem, he added.

“There are so many examples in the world where foreign invaders have destroyed places associated with the national identity in countries. But when the people of that country got a chance, everyone came together, re-established their identity, and re-established it. But, in our country, even when it comes to issues related to national self-esteem, there is no politics."

"Somnath is the biggest example of this. After the independence of India, one of the first responsibilities was to the resurrection of Somnath. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad made so many efforts for this. But we all know that they had to face so much opposition from (Jawahar Lal) Nehru for this,” he said.

Modi further stated that despite so much opposition, Patel had not given up, Somnath Temple was re-established, and the country got rid of the stigma of centuries.