NTA extends SWAYAM exams registration deadline till May 13

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the extension of the registration deadline for exams to the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) to May 13.

The original deadline was May 11.

SWAYAM is an indigenous Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform initiated by the Central government to offer free, high-quality education from Class 9 to post-graduation.

In an official release on Monday, the NTA has put out the updated timeline. The last date to submit application forms is May 13, with payment of fee permitted upto May 14.

The application correction window is from May 15 to May 17.

The ongoing SWAYAM 2026 course (called the January 2026 semester) will have exams held in two shifts on these days -- June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.