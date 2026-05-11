Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gyan Singh Mann joins BJP

CHANDIGARH: Gyan Singh Mann, first cousin of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today.

Gyan, the son of the younger brother of the CM’s father, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar.

Along with Gyan, Barnala-based businessman and NRI Baljinder Singh Barnala, as well as Manjinder Singh Sajan Khera, former PA to Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj, and AAP’s Arniwala Johl in charge, also joined the BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Sunil Jakhar welcomed the leaders into the BJP and said they had originally joined AAP with hopes for change, but after seeing those dreams shattered, they had now decided to become part of the BJP family.

Condemning the attacks on BJP offices and workers in cities including Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana, Sunil Jakhar warned that “everyone will be held accountable.”

He specifically cautioned police and civil officers, reminding them that they are paid from the state treasury and are accountable to the people of Punjab, not to any political party.

He said officials must work according to the law and warned that anyone misusing their position would face action at the appropriate time.

Addressing AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar stated that attacks on BJP offices would not stop ED and CBI raids.