Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cousin Gyan Singh Mann joins BJP

CHANDIGARH: Gyan Singh Mann, first cousin of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today.
Gyan, the son of the younger brother of the CM’s father, joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar.
Along with Gyan, Barnala-based businessman and NRI Baljinder Singh Barnala, as well as Manjinder Singh Sajan Khera, former PA to Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj, and AAP’s Arniwala Johl in charge, also joined the BJP.
Addressing a joint press conference with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Sunil Jakhar welcomed the leaders into the BJP and said they had originally joined AAP with hopes for change, but after seeing those dreams shattered, they had now decided to become part of the BJP family.
Condemning the attacks on BJP offices and workers in cities including Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, and Ludhiana, Sunil Jakhar warned that “everyone will be held accountable.”
He specifically cautioned police and civil officers, reminding them that they are paid from the state treasury and are accountable to the people of Punjab, not to any political party.
He said officials must work according to the law and warned that anyone misusing their position would face action at the appropriate time.
Addressing AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar stated that attacks on BJP offices would not stop ED and CBI raids.
He asserted that wherever corruption has taken place, investigations will continue and every corrupt individual will eventually be brought to account.
Jakhar further said that AAP would not be allowed to create “Mamata Banerjee-style Bengal-like conditions” in Punjab. He alleged that the BJP would strongly resist what he described as violence and intimidation allegedly being carried out by AAP with the support of the police machinery, and added that AAP’s “goondaism” could not silence the voice of the people.
Responding to journalists’ questions, he said the party is fully prepared for the upcoming local body elections and that the people of Punjab are also ready to end what he termed AAP’s corrupt rule.
He further warned that the government machinery must maintain neutrality during elections, failing which biased officers, along with political leaders, would also be held accountable in due course.
Taking a dig at Punjab CM Mann, leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Partpa Singh Bajwa wrote on X, "CM @BhagwantMann should now tell Punjabis which “flight of stairs” his own Chachi and Maasi da Munda took to join the BJP. For years, he has reduced political discourse to personal attacks against your opponents and their families. Propriety demands that families and the choices they make should never be weaponised in politics. But alas, he has consistently chosen that path himself.’’
"He mocked us for the education our parents gave us, questioned family decisions and made deeply personal remarks to score political points. Today, when similar choices are made within his own family, suddenly he says it is the “prerogative of parents.” The truth is simple: individual choices made by family members should never become instruments of political point-scoring or public vilification. Public life demands maturity, consistency, and dignity — values Punjab rightfully expects from its leadership,’’ he said.