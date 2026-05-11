Punjab civic polls to be held on May 26, counting on May 29

CHANDIGARH: The elections in 105 local bodies in Punjab, including eight Municipal Corporations, will be held on May 26.

These elections will be a litmus test for the AAP as the stakes are high for the party, keeping in view the upcoming 2027 state assembly polls.

The ruling party is politically on the back foot, with a resurgent BJP and SAD, and a Congress that is still weighing its options. These polls are expected to set the political order for the assembly polls in an electorally charged atmosphere in the state.

It is noteworthy that these urban centres play a crucial role in shaping the political framework, as issues such as infrastructure, sanitation, employment, law and order and civic governance remain hot topics of the discussion, and these issues are expected to have a great influence on the campaigning.

State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said that the elections will take place in the eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala, and Pathankot and 76 municipal councils and 21 Nagar Panchayats, totalling 2,019 wards across the 105 municipal bodies.