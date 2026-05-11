Row erupts in Punjab after Sanskrit made compulsory in Army public schools

CHANDIGARH: A controversy has erupted in Punjab after Army Public Schools in the state made Sanskrit a compulsory subject while Punjabi was made optional, drawing strong reactions from parents, language groups and education activists.

Sources said Sanskrit has already been made compulsory in some Army Public Schools, while the remaining schools are expected to implement the policy next year. A communiqué issued by one school on May 5 stated, "All parents are hereby informed that Sanskrit language is compulsory for the session 2026-27, Students who wish to tale Punjabi language as additional subject need to bring the consent slip duly filled and signed by parents.’’

An Army officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "The Army Public Schools are all across the country, mid-session transfer of parents takes place, thus only standardized language subjects can be taught in army schools in classes VI to VIII. These languages are English, Hindi and Sanskrit. However, schools may opt to teach a fourth regional language, if sufficient students opt for the same.’’

Parents expressed concern that reducing structured Punjabi teaching could affect students’ linguistic and cultural learning. Several Punjab-based organisations also termed the move a violation of the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008, which mandates Punjabi instruction in schools up to Class 10 in the state.