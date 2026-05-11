Row erupts in Punjab after Sanskrit made compulsory in Army public schools

CHANDIGARH: A controversy has erupted in Punjab after Army Public Schools in the state made Sanskrit a compulsory subject while Punjabi was made optional, drawing strong reactions from parents, language groups and education activists.
Sources said Sanskrit has already been made compulsory in some Army Public Schools, while the remaining schools are expected to implement the policy next year. A communiqué issued by one school on May 5 stated, "All parents are hereby informed that Sanskrit language is compulsory for the session 2026-27, Students who wish to tale Punjabi language as additional subject need to bring the consent slip duly filled and signed by parents.’’
An Army officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "The Army Public Schools are all across the country, mid-session transfer of parents takes place, thus only standardized language subjects can be taught in army schools in classes VI to VIII. These languages are English, Hindi and Sanskrit. However, schools may opt to teach a fourth regional language, if sufficient students opt for the same.’’
Parents expressed concern that reducing structured Punjabi teaching could affect students’ linguistic and cultural learning. Several Punjab-based organisations also termed the move a violation of the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008, which mandates Punjabi instruction in schools up to Class 10 in the state.
Calling the move "arbitrary", Punjab Chetna Manch, a forum comprising CPI members, Punjabi writers and political activists, wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and the Central Board of Secondary Education seeking a review and clarification of the policy. The organisation also warned of statewide protests if the issue was not addressed.
In a joint statement, representatives of the forum, including Lakhwinder Singh Johal, Satnam Singh Manak and Gurmeet Singh Palahi, said the language structure did not align with the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework, which emphasise multilingual education and mother tongues.
Concerns have also been raised that Punjabi may be treated as a lower-priority language, with fears that schools may not appoint dedicated teachers if enrolment remains low.
President of Folklore Research Akademi, Ramesh Yadav, said giving priority to other languages while ignoring Punjabi in Punjab was unfair and should be reconsidered in the interest of students.
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure Punjabi remains compulsory in Army Public Schools in Punjab. He wrote on X, "Punjabi is not just a language, it is the soul, culture and identity of Punjab. Making Punjabi compulsory in Army Public of Punjab is essential to keep our future generations connected to our roots, rich cultural and martial legacy . I humbly urge Hon'ble Defence Minsiter @RajnathSingh Jee to kindly ensure that Punjabi continues as a compulsory subject in Army Public schools in Punjab. Our language culture and values have played a historic role in inspiring generations of brave soldiers who have served the nation with unmatched courage and sacrifice, it will further strengthen the emotional bond of students with Punjab's rich legacy and India's proud armed forces.’’
Army Public Schools follow NCERT curriculum and are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. There are 140 Army Public Schools across military cantonments in the country run by the Army Welfare Education Society under the Ministry of Defence.