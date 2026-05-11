Somnath’s rhythm of faith, resilience and renewal

Atma is not destroyed when the body is destroyed
–Bhagavad Gita
The essence carried by this shloka is reflected in Somnath temple located on the southern shore of Gujarat’s Kathiawad region. Regarded as the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, its walls have borne the brunt of battle many a time at the hands of invaders, only to rise again and resume the drums and bells of worship.
Across more than a thousand years of history, Sanatana Dharma—understood as a diverse, decentralised constellation of religious practices, philosophies, rituals and institutions—has experienced repeated disruption from political conquest, regime change and shifting structures of power.
These disruptions included the destruction or repurposing of temples, monasteries and centres of learning, as well as the displacement of patronage networks that had sustained religious institutions. Yet, despite these ruptures, the broader religious tradition endured, adapted and reasserted itself across time. The historical significance of this endurance lies not in claims of uninterrupted dominance, but in the capacity of religious life to survive institutional loss and political vulnerability.
From the early medieval period, temples functioned not only as places of worship but also as economic, cultural and political centres. Their close association with ruling elites made them vulnerable during periods of military conflict. The raid on Somnath temple by Mahmud of Ghazni is among the most discussed examples. Persian chronicles celebrated the event as a victory, while later Indian traditions emphasised loss, resistance and eventual restoration. What is historically verifiable is that the temple did not disappear from religious life; it was rebuilt under regional rulers such as the Chaulukyas and continued to attract devotion. Similar patterns are visible elsewhere.
The history of Somnath must never be reduced to a single episode. From ancient times, Prabhasa Patan has been a sacred geography. Patan, known by different names in different sources including Prabhas-Pattan, Shiva-Pattan and Prabhas-Tirtha, is an ancient town on the east of which three beautiful rivers merge at a triveni—held sacred for the belief of marking the cremation of Lord Krishna’s body. In the neighbourhood lies the Vairagya Kshetra and Gopi Tulow, from where people procure Gopi Chandan. Pilgrimage to this region is considered incomplete without visiting this sacred land.
One can find details of the ruins found in this region in the Report on the Antiquities of Kathiawad and Kachh, and The Antiquities of the town of Dabhoi in Gujarat.
Somnath also represents a rare confluence of Shaiva and Vaishnava traditions, repeatedly reminding us that the Indian heritage has always been plural and inclusive.
The modern chapter in the history of Somnath in independent India began on November 12, 1947, barely months after the unfortunate Partition, when our first deputy prime minister and home minister visited this sacred land.
Accompanied by senior leaders, Sardar Patel took a decisive pledge to reconstruct this historic temple. What came next was the institutional framework that carried the national consciousness. Somnath was reconstructed, conceived as more than the rebuilding of a shrine, but also as a cultural and intellectual centre.
The consecration ceremony performed on the early morning of May 11, 1951 in the august presence of President Rajendra Prasad reaffirmed the shared cultural memory of the nation.
As India advances towards 2047, these civilisational values assume renewed relevance. In an era marked by technological acceleration and geopolitical uncertainty, India’s gift to humanity lies in demonstrating that progress need not abandon compassion, and power need not forsake restraint. The endurance of Somnath reminds us that true leadership—national and global—is sustained not only by strength, but by wisdom, memory and an unwavering commitment to shared human dignity.
The Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026-27 is envisaged as a year-long national commemoration. The parv, which began in January, marks two significant milestones: one thousand years since the first recorded attack on the temple and 75 years since the reopening of the reconstructed temple in 1951. It thereby positions Somnath as a unifying national symbol of endurance, collective memory and cultural self-respect. The commemoration shall culminate in a major national event on May 11, supported by a structured sequence of yatras, cultural productions, dialogues, educational initiatives and coordinated programmes at the jyotirlingas and shivalayas nationwide.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also serves as Chairperson of the Shri Somnath Trust, Somnath has entered a renewed phase of revival. Governance reforms, infrastructure enhancement, heritage conservation and cultural initiatives have strengthened the temple’s role as a living spiritual centre. Sustainability measures and women-led service initiatives further reflect how civilisational values are being expressed through contemporary responsibility and inclusion.
The Swabhiman Parv creates a connection between modern society and the deeper essence of its culture through cultural, spiritual and educational activities. It is a reminder to every generation that the temple of Somnath is not just about its physical existence; its true essence lies in the values and the responsibility that are consciously transferred from one generation to another. In this spirit, Somnath stands today not only as a restored shrine, but as a living tirtha.
(Views are personal)
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union Minister for Culture & Tourism