Somnath’s rhythm of faith, resilience and renewal

Atma is not destroyed when the body is destroyed

–Bhagavad Gita

The essence carried by this shloka is reflected in Somnath temple located on the southern shore of Gujarat’s Kathiawad region. Regarded as the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas, its walls have borne the brunt of battle many a time at the hands of invaders, only to rise again and resume the drums and bells of worship.

Across more than a thousand years of history, Sanatana Dharma—understood as a diverse, decentralised constellation of religious practices, philosophies, rituals and institutions—has experienced repeated disruption from political conquest, regime change and shifting structures of power.

These disruptions included the destruction or repurposing of temples, monasteries and centres of learning, as well as the displacement of patronage networks that had sustained religious institutions. Yet, despite these ruptures, the broader religious tradition endured, adapted and reasserted itself across time. The historical significance of this endurance lies not in claims of uninterrupted dominance, but in the capacity of religious life to survive institutional loss and political vulnerability.