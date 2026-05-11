Tejas Mk-1A induction in limbo as crucial HAL-IAF review delayed

NEW DELHI: A critical programme review between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the much-delayed Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet, scheduled to take place between late April and early May, has still not taken place, sources in the defence establishment said.

The meeting, first reported by The New Indian Express , was to bring together senior IAF and HAL officials in New Delhi to assess progress on mandatory operational benchmarks required before the aircraft can be cleared for induction into service and to firm up revised delivery timelines for the programme, which is already running over two years behind schedule.

However, sources said the review meeting itself was contingent on HAL updating the IAF on progress in resolving pending technical issues, which has not happened yet.

“The review was expected to be decisive, with HAL expected to present progress on the mandatory operational requirements. With the meeting itself now delayed, further slippages are likely, including in the plan to induct the first fighter within the next two months,” the source added.

The mandatory benchmarks include completion of missile firing trials, integration of the AESA radar with the electronic warfare suite and full validation of the aircraft’s weapons package.

The IAF, sources said, is pressing for a firm answer on when the first aircraft will be formally inducted. “We have granted certain exemptions from contractual obligations, and if the mandatory requirements are met, we would take the first fighter as soon as possible,” a source said.

The IAF currently operates 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, a shortfall that makes the timely induction of the Tejas Mk-1A a strategic priority.