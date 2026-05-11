Tejas Mk-1A induction in limbo as crucial HAL-IAF review delayed

NEW DELHI: A critical programme review between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the much-delayed Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet, scheduled to take place between late April and early May, has still not taken place, sources in the defence establishment said.
The meeting,, was to bring together senior IAF and HAL officials in New Delhi to assess progress on mandatory operational benchmarks required before the aircraft can be cleared for induction into service and to firm up revised delivery timelines for the programme, which is already running over two years behind schedule.
However, sources said the review meeting itself was contingent on HAL updating the IAF on progress in resolving pending technical issues, which has not happened yet.
“The review was expected to be decisive, with HAL expected to present progress on the mandatory operational requirements. With the meeting itself now delayed, further slippages are likely, including in the plan to induct the first fighter within the next two months,” the source added.
The mandatory benchmarks include completion of missile firing trials, integration of the AESA radar with the electronic warfare suite and full validation of the aircraft’s weapons package.
The IAF, sources said, is pressing for a firm answer on when the first aircraft will be formally inducted. “We have granted certain exemptions from contractual obligations, and if the mandatory requirements are met, we would take the first fighter as soon as possible,” a source said.
The IAF currently operates 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, a shortfall that makes the timely induction of the Tejas Mk-1A a strategic priority.
In February, , stating the jets had incorporated “major” contracted capabilities. However, sources clarified that while those five aircraft do incorporate key contracted capabilities, not all contracted capabilities have received certification, with certain mandatory clearances still pending.
HAL had during the aircraft’s maiden flight in Nashik last October. Prior to that, it had indicated the first two jets would be handed over by October, a deadline that was not met.
Beyond delays in the supply of GE F404 engines from the United States, the integration and certification of the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar has added to the programme’s timeline pressures.
Separately, HAL has yet to close out the IAF’s original Tejas Mk-1 contract. Of the 40 aircraft ordered, comprising 16 Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) single-seaters, 16 Final Operational Clearance (FOC) single-seaters, and eight twin-seat trainers, 38 have been delivered, with two FOC trainer variants still outstanding.
The IAF has contracted 180 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft, which are intended to form the backbone of its future combat fleet.
With HAL’s current fighter production capacity standing at approximately 24 aircraft per year, completing deliveries for the full fleet could take over seven years from the point inductions begin, pushing the programme’s conclusion to around 2033, assuming no further slippages.