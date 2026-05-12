‘Amrit kaal has turned into vish kaal’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over NEET cancellation

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, alleging that the Modi government had failed the country’s youth and allowed corruption to flourish in the education system.

Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's so-called 'amrit kaal' has turned into a 'vish kaal' (poison-filled era) for the country.

Gandhi said the hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been "crushed by this corrupt BJP regime".

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The NEET 2026 examination has been cancelled.

The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime.

Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education."

"This is not just a failure-it's a crime against the future of the youth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment, Gandhi said.

Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty, he said.

If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold, the former Congress chief asked.

"The Prime Minister's so-called amrit kaal has turned into a 'vish kaal (poison-filled era)' for the country," Gandhi said.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".