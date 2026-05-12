BJP organisational rejig, cabinet revamp likely soon

NEW DELHI: After the conclusion of Assembly elections in three states and one union territory, the BJP is expected to undertake a major organisational overhaul either by the end of this month or during the first week of June, party sources said.
Speculation is also mounting over a possible reshuffle of the Union cabinet after the formation of the new government in Assam, with several fresh faces from both the BJP and its NDA allies likely to be inducted into the Central government.
The anticipated restructuring has gained momentum following the election of Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s national president. “A comprehensive revamp is being considered across various BJP wings, including the OBC, SC/ST and Mahila Morchas.
The exercise is expected to extend across multiple organisational levels, from the media cell to key administrative and political responsibilities within the party structure,” a party leader said.
Political observers from within the BJP hinted that the leadership transition under Nabin, regarded as the youngest national president in the BJP’s history, signals a deliberate move towards generational change within the organisation. “His appointment has fuelled expectations that younger leaders will be entrusted with significant responsibilities, both in the party organisation and within the government,” a party source said.
Many BJP leaders suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may initiate a mid-term Cabinet reset soon after the new organisational structure is finalised.
The proposed reshuffle is expected to prioritise younger leaders, particularly those in the 40–55 age bracket, while reviewing the performance of existing ministers. The BJP leadership is keen to adopt a more performance-oriented approach ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior leader aware of the matter.
Ministers and organisational office-bearers are likely to undergo detailed evaluations, with active and effective leaders expected to be rewarded with greater responsibilities. Those perceived as underperforming may face replacement, sources said. “The anticipated changes are being viewed as part of the BJP’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership pipeline, project a youthful image and enhance governance effectiveness as it prepares for future electoral challenges,” a leader said.
The BJP is also keen to consolidate its forces before the UP assembly polls, considered a midterm mandate in the run-up to the big 2029 battle. A senior party leader said the BJP’s next key focus is also Punjab.