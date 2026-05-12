BJP organisational rejig, cabinet revamp likely soon

NEW DELHI: After the conclusion of Assembly elections in three states and one union territory, the BJP is expected to undertake a major organisational overhaul either by the end of this month or during the first week of June, party sources said.

Speculation is also mounting over a possible reshuffle of the Union cabinet after the formation of the new government in Assam, with several fresh faces from both the BJP and its NDA allies likely to be inducted into the Central government.

The anticipated restructuring has gained momentum following the election of Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s national president. “A comprehensive revamp is being considered across various BJP wings, including the OBC, SC/ST and Mahila Morchas.

The exercise is expected to extend across multiple organisational levels, from the media cell to key administrative and political responsibilities within the party structure,” a party leader said.

Political observers from within the BJP hinted that the leadership transition under Nabin, regarded as the youngest national president in the BJP’s history, signals a deliberate move towards generational change within the organisation. “His appointment has fuelled expectations that younger leaders will be entrusted with significant responsibilities, both in the party organisation and within the government,” a party source said.