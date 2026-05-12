CBI raids Vigilance headquarters in Punjab's Mohali over alleged bribery deal, suspected 'middleman' held

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali in connection with an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery deal and arrested an alleged middleman accused of facilitating the settlement of a case along with the Vigilance Bureau chief’s reader. It is believed to be the first raid on a state’s own anti-corruption wing by any central investigation agency.

According to sources, CBI first conducted a raid at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 35, where inspector OP Rana, reader to Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan, and alleged middleman Raghav Goel were allegedly negotiating the deal with a complainant.

Goel was arrested, while Rana allegedly escaped and is yet to be arrested. Sources said Rana had been associated with Chauhan for the past five to six years.

Goel, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader from Malout in Muktsar district, is said to be close to BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat. Sources said his security cover had been withdrawn a few days earlier, though it was not confirmed whether it was provided by the Centre or Punjab Police.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Rana and Goel by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. Sources said the agency recovered Rs 13 lakh out of the alleged Rs 25 lakh bribe amount during the operation.