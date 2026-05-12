CBI raids Vigilance headquarters in Punjab's Mohali over alleged bribery deal, suspected 'middleman' held

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali in connection with an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery deal and arrested an alleged middleman accused of facilitating the settlement of a case along with the Vigilance Bureau chief’s reader. It is believed to be the first raid on a state’s own anti-corruption wing by any central investigation agency.
According to sources, CBI first conducted a raid at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 35, where inspector OP Rana, reader to Vigilance Bureau chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan, and alleged middleman Raghav Goel were allegedly negotiating the deal with a complainant.
Goel was arrested, while Rana allegedly escaped and is yet to be arrested. Sources said Rana had been associated with Chauhan for the past five to six years.
Goel, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader from Malout in Muktsar district, is said to be close to BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat. Sources said his security cover had been withdrawn a few days earlier, though it was not confirmed whether it was provided by the Centre or Punjab Police.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Rana and Goel by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI. Sources said the agency recovered Rs 13 lakh out of the alleged Rs 25 lakh bribe amount during the operation.
Sources said the late-night raid at the Vigilance Bureau office continued into Tuesday and placed at least three senior officials under scrutiny. The action is linked to the ongoing bribery investigation involving suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in October last year.
During the raid, CBI officials allegedly attempted to contact Vigilance Bureau chief SS Chauhan, but his phone was switched off.
A senior official said, "In a late-night raid at the Punjab Vigilance office in Mohali, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a number of “middlemen” who were allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of a senior officer of the department. The team conducted the raid while probing an allegation of a bribe transaction of around Rs 20 lakh. The arrested "middlemen" were provided police security by the Punjab government. However, the officer of the Vigilance Department is said to be absconding and not responding to phone calls. ‘’
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over the case and said on X, "Corruption in Punjab is now being exposed layer by layer from top to bottom... Alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery deal under scanner, with Central agency reportedly recovered Rs 13 lakh during the operation." He also said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and Home Minister.
The CBI has not yet issued an official statement regarding the officials under scrutiny or the exact nature of the alleged settlement. Investigations are continuing.
A Punjab Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said a private individual had been caught by the CBI and that the bureau would fully cooperate with the investigation if any official’s name emerged.
Chauhan was appointed Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last month after nearly a decade away from key postings. He is also the senior-most officer in the panel sent to the Union Public Service Commission for shortlisting candidates for the Punjab DGP post.