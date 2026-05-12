CBI raids Vigilance headquarters in Punjab's Mohali over alleged bribery deal, three held

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a father-son duo who were middlemen and one associate, in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in connection with an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery deal who were "facilitating a deal along with the VB chief’s reader to settle a case.’’
It is believed to be the first raid on a state’s own anti-corruption wing by any central investigation agency.
In a statement, the CBI said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Punjab State Tax Officer, who alleged that Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal demanded Rs 20 lakh to secure the closure of a complaint pending against him in the office of the Director General, Vigilance, Punjab.
Sources said that apex federal investigating agency yesterday first raided a five-star hotel in Sector 35 of Chandigarh when inspector OP Rana who is reader to vigilance chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan a 1992 batch IPS officer who is the senior-most contender for the post of Director General of Police, Punjab, along with "middleman" Raghav Goel is said to be a local politician who belongs from Malout in Muktsar district and is believed to be close to the VB chief director were striking a deal with a complainant.
While Goel was arrested, Rana had been with Chauhan for the last five to six years. The father-son duo were allegedly acting as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials, including Rana, the reader of Chauhan, who personally assured the complainant that his matter would be settled once the bribe was paid.
The alleged accused subsequently negotiated the bribe amount down from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 13 lakh, along with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone to be given to Rana.
During verification, the allegations regarding the demand of bribe were prima facie substantiated. As the trap operation conducted yesterday late evening at Chandigarh, the alleged accused Ankit Wadhwa, an associate of the father-son duo, was apprehended while accepting Rs 13 lakh in cash and the mobile phone from the complainant on behalf of the accused and the money and mobile phone were recovered from him. But Raghav Goyal, Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and Rana fled away after being alerted by the gunmen who were deployed for surveillance.
After a chase, both father and son and two gunmen were apprehended by the CBI team near Ambala at the Punjab-Haryana border. But Rana, the reader of Chauhan is absconding and CBI sleuths are after him. Also searches were conducted at the residential premises of Goyals at Malout and of Rana at Chandigarh leading to recovery of Rs 9 lakh in cash and incriminating documents.
Investigations further revealed exchange of sensitive information related to pending vigilance matters between Rana and private persons.
The wider conspiracy including possible illegal gratification nexus and the role of other persons is under investigation. The accused private persons were given gunmen officially.
The role and attached of Punjab Police gunmen carrying AK-47 rifles with private accused persons is being examined, stated the statement issued by CBI.
Goel a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader from Malout is said to be close to Rajasthan BJP leader Gajendra Shekawat and has often flaunted photographs with top saffron party leaders.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Rana and Goel by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of CBI. The CBI recovered Rs 13 lakh out of the alleged Rs 20 lakh bribe amount during the operation, sources said. Sources said that the late-night raid by CBI sleuths continued through today.
This action is a direct technical follow-up to the ongoing bribery investigation involving suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the CBI in October last year.
During the raid at the Vigilance Bureau office, CBI sleuths allegedly attempted to contact VB chief SS Chauhan, but he remained unavailable and his phone was switched off but today morning he came to his office.
An official spokesperson of Punjab Vigilance Bureau said that a private individual has been caught by the CBI, and the investigation is ongoing. If the name of anyone from the bureau arises, we will cooperate fully with the CBI and let the law take its course.
Chauhan was appointed Director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last month after nearly a decade away from key postings, is the senior-most officer in the panel sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in April for shortlisting candidates for the DGP post.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on X over action against alleged bribery.
"Corruption in Punjab is now being exposed layer by layer from top to bottom... Alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery deal under scanner, with Central agency reportedly recovered Rs 13 lakh during the operation." Majithia said that Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and Home Minister.