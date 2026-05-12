CBI raids Vigilance headquarters in Punjab's Mohali over alleged bribery deal, three held

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a father-son duo who were middlemen and one associate, in a Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving demand and acceptance of illegal gratification in connection with an alleged Rs 25 lakh bribery deal who were "facilitating a deal along with the VB chief’s reader to settle a case.’’

It is believed to be the first raid on a state’s own anti-corruption wing by any central investigation agency.

In a statement, the CBI said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Punjab State Tax Officer, who alleged that Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and his son Raghav Goyal demanded Rs 20 lakh to secure the closure of a complaint pending against him in the office of the Director General, Vigilance, Punjab.

Sources said that apex federal investigating agency yesterday first raided a five-star hotel in Sector 35 of Chandigarh when inspector OP Rana who is reader to vigilance chief director Sharad Satya Chauhan a 1992 batch IPS officer who is the senior-most contender for the post of Director General of Police, Punjab, along with "middleman" Raghav Goel is said to be a local politician who belongs from Malout in Muktsar district and is believed to be close to the VB chief director were striking a deal with a complainant.

While Goel was arrested, Rana had been with Chauhan for the last five to six years. The father-son duo were allegedly acting as intermediaries for senior Vigilance officials, including Rana, the reader of Chauhan, who personally assured the complainant that his matter would be settled once the bribe was paid.

The alleged accused subsequently negotiated the bribe amount down from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 13 lakh, along with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone to be given to Rana.

During verification, the allegations regarding the demand of bribe were prima facie substantiated. As the trap operation conducted yesterday late evening at Chandigarh, the alleged accused Ankit Wadhwa, an associate of the father-son duo, was apprehended while accepting Rs 13 lakh in cash and the mobile phone from the complainant on behalf of the accused and the money and mobile phone were recovered from him. But Raghav Goyal, Vikas alias Vicky Goyal and Rana fled away after being alerted by the gunmen who were deployed for surveillance.