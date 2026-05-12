Farooq Abdullah hints at no liquor ban in J&K, says 'if not available here, they’ll bring it from outside'

SRINAGAR: Amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s order to shut 717 retail liquor outlets across the state, National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday indicated that J&K would not impose a liquor ban, saying that, “if it is not available here, they will bring it from outside.”

“I don’t drink alcohol. Those who drink liquor, they will drink it. If it is not available here, they will bring it from outside. What will we do about it,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function today.

Taking a dig at the opposition PDP without naming the party, the NC president said, “Those who are raising voice on the issue, tell them who drinks liquor.”

“I remember that when my father (Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah) won election in 1977, then Indian PM Morarji Desai visited Kashmir and he was against liquor. He told my father to close the liquor shops. My father told him, I don’t drink but if you give us revenue that we earn through liquor sale, we will ban it here,” Abdullah said.

The NC president said that if the Centre extends support, the J&K government could impose a ban on the sale of liquor in the Union Territory “in two minutes.”

Making an indirect attack on PDP, Abdullah said, “We have not opened liquor shops. When these were being opened, why did they not raise their voice then? I want to question them, why they did not raise their voice when the liquor shops were opening in every village”.

The liquor issue is heating up in J&K with the opposition PDP, J&K Grand Mufti, religious leaders and disgruntled NC MP Aga Ruhullah demanding a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in the UT to save future generations from falling prey to liquor addiction.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had sparked a controversy by defending the sale of liquor by saying, “No one was being compelled to consume alcohol and people visit liquor outlets by their own choice”.