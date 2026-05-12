NTA cancels NEET UG 2026 amid paper leak allegations; Centre orders CBI inquiry

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities, and announced that the test would be conducted again on dates to be announced separately.

The Union Government has referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

The development is set to cause immense agony to over 22 lakh candidates who took up the exam at 5432 centres in India and abroad, with unprecedented security measures in place.

In a statement on X, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

The agency said the inputs received, taken together with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

"The re-conducted examination dates, along with the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be communicated through the official channels of the Agency in the coming days," it added.

The NTA further said the government has decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it added.

"This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests," NTA said.