Srinagar Diary: Mehbooba alleges corruption in Omar's government

Mehbooba alleges corruption in Omar govt

PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused the government led by Omar Abdullah of corruption, alleging that a senior minister demanded Rs 30 lakh from an officer in exchange for a transfer. Addressing party workers, the PDP chief claimed that an NC worker, who is also a government officer, approached a minister seeking a transfer but was allegedly asked to pay Rs 30 lakh. She alleged that when the officer raised the issue with NC president Farooq Abdullah, he was told to speak directly to the minister concerned. Without naming the minister, Mehbooba said the incident reflected the level of corruption.

‘Personal mobiles not valid for e-Challans’

In a significant ruling on the legality of electronic traffic challans, a court in Srinagar has held that personal mobile phones used by police officials cannot be treated as authorised electronic enforcement devices under Rule 167A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. The judgement was delivered by the Court of Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Malik while allowing a plea challenging several e-challans issued for alleged traffic violations. The court observed that a personal smartphone does not attain the legal status of a prescribed enforcement device merely because it is used by a police officer.