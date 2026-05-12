Two teenagers believed to be of Indian origin shot dead in suspected gang-related attack in Canada’s Surrey

CHANDIGARH: Two teenagers believed to be of Indian origin from Punjab, aged 16 and 18, were shot dead in an underground parking lot in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood in Canada in what police suspect was a targeted gang-related attack. Authorities have not officially disclosed the identities of the victims.

In a statement, the Surrey Police Service (SPS) said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) had taken over the probe following the deaths of the two youths.

“At approximately 10.02 pm on May 10, 2026, Surrey Police Service frontline officers responded to reports of a shooting in an underground parking lot in the 7000 block of 133B Street, Surrey. Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds and provided medical assistance until BCEHS paramedics arrived. Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, both males were pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said.

Police said no arrests have been made so far and no suspect details are available at this stage. IHIT is leading the investigation with support from Surrey Police Service officers.

The police have appealed to the public for dashcam footage or information from the area between 9 pm and 11 pm on May 10.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt Freda Fong said the shooting had left two families grieving the loss of young lives taken too soon.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke expressed concern over the rising violence and called for stronger anti-gang measures. “Surrey has always invested heavily in anti-gang messaging and fully staffed a specialist gang unit. This was recently discontinued by the chief of police,” she said.

Investigators later found a grey four-door sedan burnt near Enver Creek School in the area of 144 Street and 84 Avenue. Police suspect the vehicle may be connected to the shooting.